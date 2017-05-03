Robber holds gun on employee and customer of Warren Family Dollar

An employee and a customer at a Warren Family Dollar both say they were held at gunpoint during a robbery.

Both victims were in the store at 378 Elm Road when two men wearing hoods and face coverings walked into the store at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When the employee told the men they needed to remove their hoods and masks, one of the suspects shoved a gun into his back and ordered him to empty the cash register drawer into a duffel bag being held by the other suspect, according to the report.

After the bag was stuffed with about $100, the armed suspect stuck the gun into the back of the customer and told her not to move.

The customer tells police she thought she was witnessing a training exercise for employees to see what would happen if a robbery occurred.

The store employee said a concerned citizen who saw the suspects run from the store, followed them until losing them on Washington Street NE.

Using a tracking dog, police followed the trail to an old railroad bed to Belmont NE, but they were unable to locate the suspects.

Officers have reviewed surveillance video from the store and are still trying to identify and arrest the suspects.