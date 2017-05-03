Columbiana man killed in Beaver Township motorcycle crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana man killed in Beaver Township motorcycle crash

BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning in Beaver Township.

Officials said 34-year-old James Hanlon, Jr. of Columbiana died from several blunt force injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said investigators believe alcohol was involved in the fatal accident, but toxicology results are pending.

State troopers and township police were called out Wednesday morning to Route 164 south of Garfield Road after someone reported seeing a man on the ground next to a guardrail.

According to the patrol, the driver was thrown from his motorcycle went it off the road along a curve.

Troopers say Hanlon was not wearing a helmet.

  • Police seek Mercer County Credit Union robber

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:13:43 GMT
    While police were dealing with the threat of stormy weather in Mercer County Friday afternoon, one man decided it was a good time to commit a crime. State Police say they are looking for the man who robbed the Mercer County Federal Credit Union in Pine Township, just outside Grove City. Investigators say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money shortly before 4:30 pm. Witnesses say the suspect drove away in a black 2000 Ford Taurus, possibly with Ohio license plates. Po...More >>
  • FirstEnergy: Power may be out in Valley until late Saturday

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:45:12 GMT
    FirstEnergy crews have restored power to nearly half of the more than 14,000 Valley customers that lost service during the waves of storms that rolled through Friday afternoon, but many of the remaining homes and businesses may have to wait until late Saturday. As of 9 pm Friday, the utility estimated that 5,800 outages remained in the four county area. The most extensive outages were in Trumbull County where communities such as Brookfield, Hartford, Liberty, Vernon, Vienna, and Wea...More >>
  • Police look for reason behind deaths of three people from Warren

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:44:41 GMT
    Warren police are investigating the circumstances behind the deaths of three city residents. Police have identified 18-year-old Ju'Wantae Harbin, Brandy Joseph, age 37, and 24-year-old DeVonte West all of Warren.   Police say the three victims were in a car that ran off the road at Southern Blvd and Solar Street and struck the side of a house Thursday night.   Investigators say witnesses reported hearing gunshots from inside the car both before and after it hit the h...More >>
