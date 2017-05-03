Columbiana man killed in Beaver Township motorcycle crash

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning in Beaver Township.

Officials said 34-year-old James Hanlon, Jr. of Columbiana died from several blunt force injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said investigators believe alcohol was involved in the fatal accident, but toxicology results are pending.

State troopers and township police were called out Wednesday morning to Route 164 south of Garfield Road after someone reported seeing a man on the ground next to a guardrail.

According to the patrol, the driver was thrown from his motorcycle went it off the road along a curve.

Troopers say Hanlon was not wearing a helmet.