Josh Harrison's 3-run homer rallies Pirates past Reds 12-3

Josh Harrison's 3-run homer rallies Pirates past Reds 12-3

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer - his third in two games - and right-hander Tyler Glasnow singled home two runs during a six-run rally that swept the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 12-3 victory on Tuesday night, their first of the season over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates had lost their four previous games against the Reds. They overcame a three-run deficit to end the drought, matching their season high for runs.

Glasnow (1-1) steadied himself after a rough first inning, highlighted by Joey Votto's three-run homer, to get his first career win. He also contributed to the fourth-inning comeback. The Reds intentionally walked Jordy Mercer to load the bases with two outs, and Glasnow singled up the middle off Scott Feldman (1-3) to put the Pirates ahead to stay.

Harrison followed Glasnow's first hit of the season with his third homer in five at-bats for a 7-3 lead. The six-run inning was the biggest allowed by the Reds this season.

