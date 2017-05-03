H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

H.S. Baseball 

LaBrae 3 Girard 8

Struthers 2 Jefferson 7

Western Reserve 2 Champion 1

Ashtabula Lakeside 0 Hubbard 7

McDonald 6 Lowellville 7


H.S. Softball

Warren Harding 0 Fitch 10

Liberty 0 Champion 26

