Coroner: No obvious sign of injury found on former Penguin Shawn - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Coroner: No obvious sign of injury found on former Penguin Shawn Patton

Posted: Updated:
Shawn Patton Shawn Patton
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

The Mahoning County Coroner reports that there were no signs of external injuries on the body of former Valley football standout Shawntel "Shawn" Patton.

The coroner says an examination conducted on Wednesday determined that Patton, 45, died sometime in the early Tuesday.

Investigators are waiting for the results of toxicology tests conducted on Patton, who played for Campbell Memorial High School and Youngstown State University.

According to a police report, Patton's cousin and roommate found him unresponsive at his Austintown home on Tuesday.

Patton's wife, Antoinette, told police that she picked him up at the Ohio Highway Patrol Post earlier that morning because he needed a ride home.

She told police that she and her husband had been separated for about three months.

During the drive, Antoinette Patton said Shawn told her that he had been arrested for OVI by the Mahoning County Sherrif's Department.

According to the police report, Patton told his wife that if anything ever happened to him, she should always remember that he loved her.

His wife sensed something was wrong and after dropping him off at his home, she asked the police to attempt to contact her husband.

Police couldn't reach Patton, but later that afternoon one of his cousins called Antoinette Patton and said that Shawn wasn't breathing.

She went to his home to begin performing CPR while she waited for an ambulance, according to the report.

Patton's cousin told police that he was aware of Patton's OVI arrest, and said that Patton had a lot of personal issues recently.

In addition to the coroner, a police detective is investigating.

As of  Thursday, the coroner had not issued a ruling on Patton's death.

Patton was a member of the YSU football team and helped the Penguins win a Division I-AA National Championship in his final season in 1994.

In 2012, Patton was sentenced to 27 months in prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute crack, cocaine, heroin and marijuana with ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

Patton's sentence came just days after his son Darius, also a football standout, was found dead in his mother's home.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mahoning Ave. closed at Raccoon Road in Austintown

    Thousands wait for power to return after Valley storms

    Thousands wait for power to return after Valley storms

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:56:35 GMT

    Powerful storms pelted the Valley in waves Friday, causing so much damage FirstEnergy wasn't sure when it would have electricity restored to thousands of Valley residents. Trees, power lines and poles were knocked down, closing several roads. Austintown police shut down Mahoning Avenue at Raccoon Road at around 5 pm, saying it would likely remain closed until a damaged utility pole could be replaced. The first line of storms that rolled through around noon brought down wi...

    More >>

    Powerful storms pelted the Valley in waves Friday, causing so much damage FirstEnergy wasn't sure when it would have electricity restored to thousands of Valley residents. Trees, power lines and poles were knocked down, closing several roads. Austintown police shut down Mahoning Avenue at Raccoon Road at around 5 pm, saying it would likely remain closed until a damaged utility pole could be replaced. The first line of storms that rolled through around noon brought down wi...

    More >>

  • First female officer in 20 years set to join Sharon Police

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:37:11 GMT
    It's rare you see a woman in a police uniform in Mercer County and just days from now Kaillie Marshall will be just the second officer sworn into the Sharon Police Department in its history.  "It's like I said I want to protect and serve, it's been in my nature since I was young. Working for Sharon will give me that opportunity to be able to protect and serve the community that I grew up around," says Marshall.  Chief Gerry Smith says there has been a slight incr...More >>
    It's rare you see a woman in a police uniform in Mercer County and just days from now Kaillie Marshall will be just the second officer sworn into the Sharon Police Department in its history.  "It's like I said I want to protect and serve, it's been in my nature since I was young. Working for Sharon will give me that opportunity to be able to protect and serve the community that I grew up around," says Marshall.  Chief Gerry Smith says there has been a slight incr...More >>

  • Niles police arrest 21-year-old suspected heroin dealer

    Niles police arrest 21-year-old suspected heroin dealer

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:01:39 GMT
    The Niles Police Narcotics Unit has as arrested a second alleged heroin dealer this week. The latest suspect is a 21-year-old woman. Police announced that 21-year-old Stephanie Marie Johnson of Fenton Street was taken into custody on Friday. Johnson was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on one count of trafficking in drugs. According to a news release, Johnson's arrest is not related to the arrest earlier this week of Jarelle Johnson of Warren, who is also charged with trafficki...More >>
    The Niles Police Narcotics Unit has as arrested a second alleged heroin dealer this week. The latest suspect is a 21-year-old woman. Police announced that 21-year-old Stephanie Marie Johnson of Fenton Street was taken into custody on Friday. Johnson was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on one count of trafficking in drugs. According to a news release, Johnson's arrest is not related to the arrest earlier this week of Jarelle Johnson of Warren, who is also charged with trafficki...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms