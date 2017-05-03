Coroner: No obvious sign of injury found on former Penguin Shawn Patton

The Mahoning County Coroner reports that there were no signs of external injuries on the body of former Valley football standout Shawntel "Shawn" Patton.

The coroner says an examination conducted on Wednesday determined that Patton, 45, died sometime in the early Tuesday.

Investigators are waiting for the results of toxicology tests conducted on Patton, who played for Campbell Memorial High School and Youngstown State University.

According to a police report, Patton's cousin and roommate found him unresponsive at his Austintown home on Tuesday.

Patton's wife, Antoinette, told police that she picked him up at the Ohio Highway Patrol Post earlier that morning because he needed a ride home.

She told police that she and her husband had been separated for about three months.

During the drive, Antoinette Patton said Shawn told her that he had been arrested for OVI by the Mahoning County Sherrif's Department.

According to the police report, Patton told his wife that if anything ever happened to him, she should always remember that he loved her.

His wife sensed something was wrong and after dropping him off at his home, she asked the police to attempt to contact her husband.

Police couldn't reach Patton, but later that afternoon one of his cousins called Antoinette Patton and said that Shawn wasn't breathing.

She went to his home to begin performing CPR while she waited for an ambulance, according to the report.

Patton's cousin told police that he was aware of Patton's OVI arrest, and said that Patton had a lot of personal issues recently.

In addition to the coroner, a police detective is investigating.

As of Thursday, the coroner had not issued a ruling on Patton's death.

Patton was a member of the YSU football team and helped the Penguins win a Division I-AA National Championship in his final season in 1994.

In 2012, Patton was sentenced to 27 months in prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute crack, cocaine, heroin and marijuana with ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

Patton's sentence came just days after his son Darius, also a football standout, was found dead in his mother's home.