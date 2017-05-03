Brown: Oakhill scandal was a factor in Youngstown mayor's race

Jamael Tito Brown has ended John McNally's bid for re-election as mayor of Youngstown.

It was a rematch between the two after McNally won the 2013 Democratic Primary by 142 votes.

What was the difference this time?

After celebrating his victory with supporters Tuesday night, Brown was up early in the morning Wednesday for an appearance on Vindy Talk Radio. Brown disagrees with the mayor, who says his conviction in the Oakhill scandal was not a significant factor in the campaign.

"I disagree. People would want an honest government. They want their elected officials, when they put them in office, to do the will of the people, not the will of anyone else," Brown said.

Vindicator politics writer David Skolnick believes that this time around Brown had a better ground game to get out the vote among his supporters.

"I think more African-American voters came out in support of Tito than there were four years ago," said Skolnick.

It was again a low voter turnout, and Vindicator political columnist Bertram De Souza thinks would-be McNally voters stayed home.

"You look at the voter turnout, it's very evident. People who might have supported McNally just because they've known him or because of his record didn't come out for him," De Souza said.

The key to city hall is the ballot box, and one number from Tuesday's primary says a lot.

Compared to the 2013 primary, 1,700 more people voted on Tuesday.

More than 1,100 of those voted for Brown.

The campaign is not over for Brown. Three people have filed as independent candidates in the November general election.