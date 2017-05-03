Brown: Oakhill scandal was a factor in Youngstown mayor's race - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Brown: Oakhill scandal was a factor in Youngstown mayor's race

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
Jamael Tito Brown Jamael Tito Brown
John McNally John McNally
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Jamael Tito Brown has ended John McNally's bid for re-election as mayor of Youngstown. 

It was a rematch between the two after McNally won the 2013 Democratic Primary by 142 votes.

What was the difference this time?

After celebrating his victory with supporters Tuesday night, Brown was up early in the morning Wednesday for an appearance on Vindy Talk Radio. Brown disagrees with the mayor, who says his conviction in the Oakhill scandal was not a significant factor in the campaign.

"I disagree. People would want an honest government. They want their elected officials, when they put them in office, to do the will of the people, not the will of anyone else," Brown said.

Vindicator politics writer David Skolnick believes that this time around Brown had a better ground game to get out the vote among his supporters.

"I think more African-American voters came out in support of Tito than there were four years ago," said Skolnick.

It was again a low voter turnout, and Vindicator political columnist Bertram De Souza thinks would-be McNally voters stayed home.

"You look at the voter turnout, it's very evident. People who might have supported McNally just because they've known him or because of his record didn't come out for him," De Souza said.

The key to city hall is the ballot box, and one number from Tuesday's primary says a lot.

Compared to the 2013 primary, 1,700 more people voted on Tuesday.  

More than 1,100 of those voted for Brown.

The campaign is not over for Brown. Three people have filed as independent candidates in the November general election. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police seek Mercer County Credit Union robber

    Police seek Mercer County Credit Union robber

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:13:43 GMT
    While police were dealing with the threat of stormy weather in Mercer County Friday afternoon, one man decided it was a good time to commit a crime. State Police say they are looking for the man who robbed the Mercer County Federal Credit Union in Pine Township, just outside Grove City. Investigators say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money shortly before 4:30 pm. Witnesses say the suspect drove away in a black 2000 Ford Taurus, possibly with Ohio license plates. Po...More >>
    While police were dealing with the threat of stormy weather in Mercer County Friday afternoon, one man decided it was a good time to commit a crime. State Police say they are looking for the man who robbed the Mercer County Federal Credit Union in Pine Township, just outside Grove City. Investigators say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money shortly before 4:30 pm. Witnesses say the suspect drove away in a black 2000 Ford Taurus, possibly with Ohio license plates. Po...More >>

  • FirstEnergy: Power may be out in Valley until late Saturday

    FirstEnergy: Power may be out in Valley until late Saturday

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:45:12 GMT
    FirstEnergy crews have restored power to nearly half of the more than 14,000 Valley customers that lost service during the waves of storms that rolled through Friday afternoon, but many of the remaining homes and businesses may have to wait until late Saturday. As of 9 pm Friday, the utility estimated that 5,800 outages remained in the four county area. The most extensive outages were in Trumbull County where communities such as Brookfield, Hartford, Liberty, Vernon, Vienna, and Wea...More >>
    FirstEnergy crews have restored power to nearly half of the more than 14,000 Valley customers that lost service during the waves of storms that rolled through Friday afternoon, but many of the remaining homes and businesses may have to wait until late Saturday. As of 9 pm Friday, the utility estimated that 5,800 outages remained in the four county area. The most extensive outages were in Trumbull County where communities such as Brookfield, Hartford, Liberty, Vernon, Vienna, and Wea...More >>

  • Police look for reason behind deaths of three people from Warren

    Police look for reason behind deaths of three people from Warren

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:44:41 GMT
    Warren police are investigating the circumstances behind the deaths of three city residents. Police have identified 18-year-old Ju'Wantae Harbin, Brandy Joseph, age 37, and 24-year-old DeVonte West all of Warren.   Police say the three victims were in a car that ran off the road at Southern Blvd and Solar Street and struck the side of a house Thursday night.   Investigators say witnesses reported hearing gunshots from inside the car both before and after it hit the h...More >>
    Warren police are investigating the circumstances behind the deaths of three city residents. Police have identified 18-year-old Ju'Wantae Harbin, Brandy Joseph, age 37, and 24-year-old DeVonte West all of Warren.   Police say the three victims were in a car that ran off the road at Southern Blvd and Solar Street and struck the side of a house Thursday night.   Investigators say witnesses reported hearing gunshots from inside the car both before and after it hit the h...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms