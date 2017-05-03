Second suspect in Niles jewelry robbery held on $200,000 bond

A second suspect has been charged in connection with the robbery of a Niles jewelry store.

Detectives believe that Cedis Martin, 30, of Warren was one of three men who robbed Direct Jewelry Outlet on Niles Cortland Road SE on April 25.

Martin, who is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of kidnapping, was indicted by the Trumbull County Grand Jury this week along with another suspect, 35-year-old Zachary Bradford.

A witness to the robbery wrote down the license plate number of the getaway van and reported it to police who traced it to Martin's home on Perkinswood SE in Warren.

A search of the home turned up 324 suspected stolen items including watches, necklaces, earrings, and other valuables estimated to be worth $317,685.

Martin pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance on Wednesday.

He remains jailed on $200,000 bond.