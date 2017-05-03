MCCTC students to farm land behind the school

It doesn't look like much now, but soon a half acre plot of land behind the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield will be full of fruits and vegetables.

"A lot of kids that I know, they are very excited about the farming and being able to go outside and interact with other labs," said MCCTC student Chyane Pazel.

The board just recently approved MCCTC's School Farm after students presented the idea to them. The inspiration behind their plan was the poor way in which Americans eat, a lesson they learned in English class.

"You could look at the side of the packaging and see that the label, you can't read half of the words on there, and it is kind of scary what you are putting into your body," said MCCTC student Bryce Richendollar.

The students haven't wasted any time. Potatoes have already been planted, as well as two fruit trees. The goal is to fill the farm with 30 different crops.

"We don't know what to expect. I think our goal is looking at enough crop to be able to use in the cafeteria, enough crops where kids that come in the summer and work can take home with them. If teachers want food, the same thing," said MCCTC teacher Anthony Cycyk.

While the school will start with a half acre plot, they have the ability to expand the farm another one and a half acres. The school is working to secure grants to purchase more produce and potentially build small buildings for the farm area.