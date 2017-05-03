Suspected Poland cigarette burglar in trouble before - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspected Poland cigarette burglar in trouble before

POLAND TWP., Ohio -

A Poland Township woman who has been in trouble before, and is now accused of breaking into her neighbor's home to steal cigarettes, is expected to face more charges according to Poland Township Police.

Police arrested 44-year-old Jennifer Snyder early Tuesday after a neighbor says he woke up to find that she had crawled into his home through an open window to take a pack of cigarettes.

Snyder has been charged with theft, burglary, obstructing official business and falsification.

Township police say they expect more charges to be filed against Snyder following last month's search of her Clingan Road duplex conducted by members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

Task Force Commander Jeff Solic told 21 News that during their investigation of one unit in the duplex, they made controlled buys of both the potentially deadly drugs heroin and fentanyl.

As of Wednesday, Snyder had not been charged in connection with the search of her home.

The owner of the rental property, Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti, told 21 News that he took action to evict Snyder from the duplex.

Snyder's name first surfaced in the news after an investigative series titled “Where's Jimmy?”, conducted by 21 News Reporter Michelle Nicks.

The report delved into the disappearance of Youngstown teen Jimmy Higham.

Snyder was sentenced to four years in prison for her role in the disposal of the body of the 15-year-old after the boy's murder and dismemberment by David Sharpe, Snyder's live-in boyfriend.

Snyder later pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse and child endangerment in the case and was sentenced to four years in prison in 2007.

Sharpe pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the case and was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

