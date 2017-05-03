Liberty man pleads not guilty to murdering elderly neighbor - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty man pleads not guilty to murdering elderly neighbor

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
Sean Clemens in court Sean Clemens in court
WARREN, Ohio -

The man accused of the brutal murder of a Liberty Township woman is facing new charges.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury returned two counts of aggravated murder against Sean Clemens in a six-count indictment filed with the court on Tuesday.

Clemens, 33, entered a not guilty plea to the charges at his arraignment Wednesday afternoon. Clemens appeared in front of a judge in a courtroom packed with family and friends of the murder victim, Jane Larue Brown.

The indictment he faces in what's now considered a capital murder case includes two counts of aggravated murder and one count each of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and tampering with evidence.

Both murder charges carry the potential for the death penalty. 

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker says the first count refers to pre-calculated murder, which carries the potential for the death penalty. The second count would make Clemens eligible for the death penalty if he's convicted of murder while also committing another crime. 

Police records show Clemens confessed to carrying out the deadly attack.

"This is a capital murder case, carries a potential of death. It also carries a potential of life with no parole or life with parole after 30, 25 or 20 years," Becker said.

Clemens next court appearance is a pretrial scheduled for May 24.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YSU Student Government Association disagrees with decision to allow Richmond to join football team

    YSU Student Government Association disagrees with decision to allow Richmond to join football team

    Ma'lik Richmond wearing number 96 as he practices with the PenguinsMa'lik Richmond wearing number 96 as he practices with the Penguins
    Youngstown State University's Student Government Association disagrees with the decision to allow a student who served time for a rape case to join YSU's football team. SGA urges the athletics department to reconsider the action. Ma'Lik Richmond joined the Penguins football team in January and is currently practicing for the new season. Richmond was one of two former Steubenville High School football players accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012. Richmond completed his one y...More >>
    Youngstown State University's Student Government Association disagrees with the decision to allow a student who served time for a rape case to join YSU's football team. SGA urges the athletics department to reconsider the action. Ma'Lik Richmond joined the Penguins football team in January and is currently practicing for the new season. Richmond was one of two former Steubenville High School football players accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012. Richmond completed his one y...More >>

  • Clean up underway following Valley storms

    Clean up underway following Valley storms

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-08-05 04:35:41 GMT

    Powerful storms pelted the Valley in waves Friday, causing so much damage FirstEnergy wasn't sure when it would have electricity restored to thousands of Valley residents. Trees, power lines and poles were knocked down, closing several roads. Austintown police shut down Mahoning Avenue at Raccoon Road at around 5 pm, saying it would likely remain closed until a damaged utility pole could be replaced. The first line of storms that rolled through around noon brought down wi...

    More >>

    Powerful storms pelted the Valley in waves Friday, causing so much damage that closed roads and brought down trees and power lines on Friday. Austintown police shut down the eastbound curb lane of Mahoning Avenue at Raccoon Road at around 5:30 pm, saying it would likely remain closed until a damaged utility pole could be replaced. Police say Ohio Edison workers do not have time to fix the pole immediately, A roof fell on some cars at Car Town Auto Sales along Route 422 in...

    More >>

  • Girard and Liberty among hardest hit by Valley storms

    Girard and Liberty among hardest hit by Valley storms

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-08-05 04:29:37 GMT

    A family on Morris Avenue was dealing with the second tree to hit their house this summer.

    More >>

    A family on Morris Avenue was dealing with the second tree to hit their house this summer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms