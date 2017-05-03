Liberty man pleads not guilty to murdering elderly neighbor

The man accused of the brutal murder of a Liberty Township woman is facing new charges.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury returned two counts of aggravated murder against Sean Clemens in a six-count indictment filed with the court on Tuesday.

Clemens, 33, entered a not guilty plea to the charges at his arraignment Wednesday afternoon. Clemens appeared in front of a judge in a courtroom packed with family and friends of the murder victim, Jane Larue Brown.

The indictment he faces in what's now considered a capital murder case includes two counts of aggravated murder and one count each of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and tampering with evidence.

Both murder charges carry the potential for the death penalty.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker says the first count refers to pre-calculated murder, which carries the potential for the death penalty. The second count would make Clemens eligible for the death penalty if he's convicted of murder while also committing another crime.

Police records show Clemens confessed to carrying out the deadly attack.

"This is a capital murder case, carries a potential of death. It also carries a potential of life with no parole or life with parole after 30, 25 or 20 years," Becker said.

Clemens next court appearance is a pretrial scheduled for May 24.