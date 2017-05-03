Seven arrested in connection with Youngstown drug trafficking

Seven people were arrested and six remain in the Mahoning County Jail in connection with drug trafficking in Youngstown.

Local and federal police agencies teamed up on several search and warrants Tuesday morning.

The FBI, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, Youngstown Police Department, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire Arms and Explosives searched three residents, one of which was a home on Springdale Avenue on Youngstown's East Side.

Officials seized cocaine and marijuana, as well as eight weapons, including four handguns, three assault rifles, a shotgun and plenty of ammunition.

Police are still looking for one more suspect.