Steady turnout for Warren drug take-back event

Law enforcement officers in Trumbull County saw a steady turnout for their drug take-back drop-off.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Opiate Task Force sponsored the program, known as “Operation: Empty Medicine Cabinet,” to limit the misuse of drugs by children and teens who often get the drugs from their family's medicine cabinets.

Motorists lined up in Warren at the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management on Enterprise Drive to hand over unwanted or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

The event was lead by TAG officers and Trumbull County Sheriff officers.

Officers accepted unused or expired drugs in original containers and then destroyed them.

Other partners in this community event were the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District and the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.