Youngstown City Schools push back start date for 2017-2018 school year

Youngstown City Schools will start classes a little later next school year.

The district's 2017-2018 academic calendar gives more time for educator professional development earlier in the school year and before state testing.

The first day of school for students is Sept. 5, two weeks later than this school year. The district said their school year has started in August for the past several years.

While the district will still provide professional development throughout the school year, those sessions will be for smaller groups rather than everyone at the same time.

The change means educators will have five days of professional development immediately before the start of the school year.

Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip had considered implementing a balanced calendar but opted against it for next school year. The idea could be revisited for future school years.

A balanced calendar includes the same number of school days but balances the vacation time throughout the calendar year rather than having a long summer break.