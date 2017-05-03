Mother-daughter team saves family of geese in Boardman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mother-daughter team saves family of geese in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

It's not something you see every day, but thanks to the quick thinking of a mother and daughter a pair of geese and four goslings were ushered back to safety Wednesday afternoon.

The geese were wandering around in the parking lot by Panera Bread in Boardman.

As the geese made their way to Wendy's — seemingly confused about where they were — Cindy Liddle and her daughter Julia quickly got to work.

Birds of Flight told them to get behind the geese and try to usher them back to Boardman Park.

It took a little time and a few motorists blocking traffic while they crossed the road, but eventually, the Liddles got the geese back to the park.

Cindy said she wasn't stopping until she knew they were safe.

“I just knew somebody was going to hit them,” Cindy said. “I've seen other people just run them right over, and I couldn't bear to see that happen.”

Hopefully, the geese and goslings won't feel the need to go shopping again anytime soon.

