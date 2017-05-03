Man charged with cutting man's throat in basement of home

LEHIGHTON, Pa. (AP) - A man has been charged with criminal homicide after two people told authorities that they saw him cut the throat of another man in the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania home.

Twenty-nine-year-old Yessy Rivera is also charged in Carbon County with aggravated assault and robbery of a motor vehicle.

State police said the body of 44-year-old Brian Lindner was reported early Tuesday in the basement of a Lehighton home. Police said the victim was face-down in a pool of blood, his neck slashed open.

Authorities said in court records that Rivera denied killing Lindner but acknowledged having assaulted him and taken his car. Two other men said they saw him cut the victim's throat.

A listed number for Rivera couldn't be found Wednesday and court documents don't list an attorney.

