H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Softball

South Range 10 East Palestine 0

Ashtabula Lakeside 0 Hubbard 9

Fitch 11 Warren Harding 1

Niles 2 Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Poland 3 Boardman 5

Girard 1 Ursuline 9

H.S. Baseball

Niles 6 Lakeview 0

Jefferson 1 Girard 8

Howland 1 Canfield 0

East 0 Newton Falls 17

Hubbard 2 Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Glen Oak 6 Ursuline 3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms