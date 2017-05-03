H.S. baseball and softball scores

The Poland Junior girls softball team defeated Asia-Pacific 4-2 to finish pool play at the World Series with a 3 and 1 record. Brooke Bobbey tossed a complete game giving up five hits while striking out eight. Kaili Gross led the offense with two hits, Brooke Bobbey and Jordyn Olson each had a double and drove in runs. Poland representing the Central region advances to single elimination 8 team bracket as the second seed and plays Helotes, Texas from the Southwestern region a...

More >>