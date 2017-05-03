RAW VIDEO: Small plane crashes into street in Mukilteo

FirstEnergy crews have restored power to nearly half of the more than 14,000 Valley customers that lost service during the waves of storms that rolled through Friday afternoon, but many of the remaining homes and businesses may have to wait until late Saturday. As of 9 pm Friday, the utility estimated that 5,800 outages remained in the four county area. The most extensive outages were in Trumbull County where communities such as Brookfield, Hartford, Liberty, Vernon, Vienna, and Wea...