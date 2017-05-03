Strimbu Bar-B-Que gives away $36,000 in scholarships - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Strimbu Bar-B-Que gives away $36,000 in scholarships

More than 1,500 people showed up to support an annual fundraiser in the Valley Wednesday night.

The 28th Annual Strimbu Bar-B-Que gave away $36,000 in scholarships to local high school students.

This year thirteen $2,000 scholarships and one $10,000 scholarship to Haylee Mathews of Lakeview.

It's a cause that organizers say is important to them personally.

“It's in honor of Nick Strimbu, who when he passed away his family decided to put together an event, and this is the 28th year for this event, over the years we've given away over $3 million in scholarships, and helping local community people in need and local development,” said board member Gary Hoff.

Along with tradition, everybody went home with a bag of Vidalia onions.

