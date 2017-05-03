Hamilton, Mesoraco end homer droughts, Reds beat Pirates 7-2 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hamilton, Mesoraco end homer droughts, Reds beat Pirates 7-2

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues' longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

The Reds have won five of six from their Ohio River rivals.

Eugenio Suarez started the Reds' surge with a three-run homer in the first inning off Jameson Taillon (2-1), who hadn't allowed a homer on the road this season. Hamilton hit his first homer since June 28 - a streak of 319 at-bats that was the third-longest active drought in the majors - just inside the right-field pole for a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Mesoraco missed most of the last two seasons because of surgery on his hip and shoulder. He connected for a solo shot in the sixth off Trevor Williams, the catcher's first homer since Sept. 23, 2014 - a span of 117 at-bats.

Rookie Davis (1-1) repeatedly escaped threats to get his first victory in the majors.

