Slippery Rock driver dies as SUV is rear-ended in Mercer County

JACKSON TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

A Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania woman died after a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 79 in Mercer County.

State police say, Kelly Tincher, 48, was killed after her SUV was rear-ended by another SUV early Thursday morning.

Investigators say a Chevy Trax driven by 33-year-old Joshua Latonia of Dunkirk, NY ran into the back of Tincher's Mercury Mariner in the southbound lane of I-79, just north of the Franklin Mercer exit at Route 62.

Tincher's SUV spun around, landing in the median of the highway.  The other SUV went off the road.

Both drivers were transported to Grove City Medical Center, where Tincher was pronounced dead.

Latonia was transferred to the UPMC Pittsburgh Trauma Unit for the treatment of serious injuries.

A Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist is reconstructing the crash.

Southbound I-79 was closed between the Route 62 and Sandy Lake exits until 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police say both victims were wearing seat belts.

