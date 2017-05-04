Warren woman accused of running down her own sister

A Warren woman tells police that she was chased down and struck by a car being driven by her own sister.

Police say the 24-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of suspected broken bones and other injuries after officers found her lying in a yard outside her Oak Street home just after midnight Thursday morning.

The woman told police that after leaving the Colonial Street SE home of her sister on foot, her sister followed her in a Chevy Cobalt.

Once the woman reached her home on Oak Street, she tells police that her sister chased her, driving through the back yard, striking her and pinning her between the car and the garage.

The sister then drove away, according to the report.

Officers say they saw tire tracks in the yard and the garage had been pushed off its foundation, causing it to collapse.

One officer spotted a trail of fluid that was now leaking from the Cobalt and followed it to the 1700 block of Deerfield SW where police found the car and a six-month-old boy sitting in a carrier in the back seat.

Police also found the boy's mother, 23-year-old Brianna Reno, the sister of the alleged victim.

The car had heavy front-end damage, according to a police report.

Officers say that Reno admitted running her car into the garage, but denied striking her sister.

Reno was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

Later Thursday morning, Reno pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault during her video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court.

Her bond was set at $25,000 and her next court date is scheduled for May 11.