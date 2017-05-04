MCCTC evacuated for second time in two weeks - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

MCCTC evacuated for second time in two weeks

Posted: Updated:
CANFIELD, Ohio -

For the second time in two week, a threat prompted the evacuation of students and staff from the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

School officials say the building was evacuated shortly after noon Thursday when a threatening message was discovered on the wall of the welding classroom.

Officials did not characterize the nature of the threat, but say the evacuation was suggested by the Canfield Police department.

After an investigation by police and fire officials determined that no threat potential existed, classes resumed about ten minutes after evacuation, according to one school official.

It is not known how long the writing had been on the wall.

The school was temporarily evacuated for a short time last Tuesday after another threat that police later said was not considered to be credible.

