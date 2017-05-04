Police say Boardman man kept removing pants during questioning

Youngstown police have charged a Boardman man who police say kept taking off his pants as they were questioning him.

Stephen Zuercher, 28, was charged with disorderly conduct Thursday morning after officers say they found him fighting with a man later identified as his uncle.

After police broke up the fight at Indianola Avenue and Cooper Street, one of the officers said that Zuercher told him that he wanted to talk to the officer “as a man”.

Zuercher, who was already shirtless, then proceeded to remove his cutoff sweatpants, according to a report.

Police say Zuercher obeyed the officer's order to put his pants back on, but took them off several more times.

Zuercher finally stopped taking his pants off only after the officer threatened to arrest him.

The suspect was issued a summons to appear in court on a disorderly conduct citation because of the fight.

Zurcher's uncle told police he was slammed to the pavement and bitten on the arm during the fight, but police left it up to him to decide if he wants to pursue charges.