Police say Boardman man kept removing pants during questioning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police have charged a Boardman man who police say kept taking off his pants as they were questioning him.

Stephen Zuercher, 28, was charged with disorderly conduct Thursday morning after officers say they found him fighting with a man later identified as his uncle.

After police broke up the fight at Indianola Avenue and Cooper Street, one of the officers said that Zuercher told him that he wanted to talk to the officer “as a man”.

Zuercher, who was already shirtless, then proceeded to remove his cutoff sweatpants, according to a report.

Police say Zuercher obeyed the officer's order to put his pants back on, but took them off several more times.

Zuercher finally stopped taking his pants off only after the officer threatened to arrest him.

The suspect was issued a summons to appear in court on a disorderly conduct citation because of the fight.

Zurcher's uncle told police he was slammed to the pavement and bitten on the arm during the fight, but police left it up to him to decide if he wants to pursue charges.

    A Youngstown State University student has started a petition on Change.org to remove a student convicted of rape from YSU's football team. 

    The leader of a Warren Boy Scout troop died Saturday morning when he and some scouts were involved in a traffic accident in Gustavaus Township as they were on their way to a camping trip in Canada. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that James Potjunas, 60, of Vienna was killed after 7 am when a rear tire failed on the GMC Suburban he was driving, sending the vehicle off Route 11 before overturning in the median.

    The more than14,000 homes and businesses left without power after Friday's storms rolled through the Valley had been whittled down to just more than 800 by Saturday morning. But FirstEnergy estimates that some of those customers may still be in the dark when the sun sets Saturday.

