Man reports paying $250 for Cavalier tickets he never received

An Austintown man tells police he paid for Cleveland Cavalier tickets online, but never received them.

The victim tells police that he found an ad on the online classified website Craigslist, from someone offering Cavs tickets for $250.

After texting the Cleveland area number in the ad, he got a response advising him to create a Google Wallet account, and as soon as the money was transferred, he would receive the tickets.

Three hours after transferring the money he still didn't have the tickets, so the man contacted his bank, Craigslist, Google and the police.

The information was turned over to township police detectives for further investigation.

The Attorney General's office offers the following tips to protect yourself against ticket scams.

Buy from reputable sellers.

Deal with reputable businesses instead of third-party individuals who are not associated with an event. Before providing any payment or personal information, research a seller’s reputation. Check the return policy, and find out what would happen if the event is canceled. If you’re trying to buy tickets from an individual, be especially cautious. Conduct an online search using the seller’s name, username, email address, or phone number along with words like “reviews,” “scam,” “fake tickets,” or “counterfeit tickets.” Even if you find no complaints, don’t assume the seller is reputable. Some con artists use fake names or bogus contact information.

Check the venue’s ticket policies.

Find out how tickets are being sold and what kind of tickets will be accepted at the event. Increasingly, a number of venues and events primarily use electronic tickets. However, if you’re trying to buy a paper ticket, take steps to make sure it’s real. Inspect both sides of the ticket, and be aware that some ticket scammers create counterfeit tickets that look legitimate even though they are not.

Be skeptical of offers that are too good to be true.

Sellers on Craigslist or other sites may offer tickets at face value (or below) for events that are sold out or highly in demand, but the offers may be scams. Some scammers also provide phony explanations for why they need to sell tickets quickly for a good price. For example, they may falsely claim to have a family emergency or to be in the military.

Consider paying with a credit card.

If a problem arises, you generally have greater ability to dispute credit card charges versus other forms of payment. Be skeptical of sellers who say you must pay via wire transfer, prepaid money card, or gift card. These are preferred payment methods for scam artists, because once payment is provided, it is very difficult to recover.

Report suspected scams.

If you think you’ve sent money to a scam artist, immediately contact the payment system you used. For example if you wired the money, contact the wire-transfer company. (In rare cases, payment can be stopped before it’s picked up in a scam.) Also flag suspicious posts online. Suspicious Craigslist ads can be reported to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office directly from Craigslist.