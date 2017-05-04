Fraudulent call warning from Salem Regional Medical Center

Salem Regional Medical Center is warning members of the public that local residents are receiving fraudulent calls that appear to originate from the hospital.

The calls are showing up on caller ID as being from “Salem Hospital”.

The post says the calls are not originating from Salem Regional Medical Center and are fraudulent in nature.

According to a post on the hospital's Facebook page, the calls vary in nature, from asking residents about their credit status to inquiring about their hospital insurance coverage.

Some of the recipients of the calls are even being offered a free cruise.

It is believed that the callers are trying to illegally acquire money or information from the people they are calling.

People who get such calls are being advised to hang up and immediately report the incident to police.