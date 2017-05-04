Eliminate potential tree hazards

Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind.

Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down. But is there anything you can do about it?

Pruning your trees can make a difference.

"A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho from Davey Tree Care.

Taking weight off the top of the tree and pruning can allow wind to pass through rather than creating a giant sail. That's usually the big problem with pine trees as well.

"Most of your spruces and pines are going to be surface rooted so keeping in mind your evergreen is probably just a big sail. The needles will catch the wind and begin to move," said Yoho.

Checking your trees for disease or insects is also important.

"Looking at the base of the tree, mushroom growth around the base, tells you there is a root fungus and the core of that tree could be completely hollow.," said Yoho.

If you do see problems call a tree service care company. They might be able to fix the tree or take it down to make sure it doesn't end up inside your home.