Eastern Gateway Community College closing in Warren

Eastern Gateway Community College is telling students at its Warren location that they are closing the school this month.

College President Dr. Jimmie Bruce told 21 News on Thursday that the building on Main Ave. and South Street will shut down after final examinations are completed next week.

Dr. Bruce says the decision was based on financial considerations.

He says that with only 91 students currently attending classes, mostly seeking associate degrees in education, enrollment has not taken off the way the college had hoped.

Bruce says Eastern Gateway will focus resources on expanding offerings at the Youngstown and Steubenville locations, as well as online.

He says they are considering the addition of more health programs in Youngstown.

According to Bruce, the college is working with students to help them continue with their education.

He also says some classes will be offered this summer at Warren G. Harding High School in Warren.

The current Eastern Gateway facility moved into the former Mickey's Army-Navy store building in 2015.

Before that, classes were offered at Warren's Atrium Building.

Bruce says that says that perhaps someday Eastern Gateway will again revisit the idea of offering classes in Trumbull County.