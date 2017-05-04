Youngstown search warrant results in drug arrests - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown search warrant results in drug arrests

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A search warrant results in two arrests and the seizure of drug evidence at a home in the 400 block of East Myrtle Avenue in Youngstown.  

Police say the search turned up suspected crack cocaine, along with Oxycodone, Oxycotin, Fentanyl, plus other pills and drug paraphernalia including a digital scale that was found in a dog house in the back yard.

Arrested were thirty-four year old Lamarcus Smith on charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. And twenty-five year  old  Gregory Smith for possession of drugs and a warrant for Failure to Appear. 

Both men were taken to the Mahoning county jail to await court action.
 

