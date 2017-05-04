Campbell man accused of repeatedly raping 9-year-old girl

U.S. Marshals and Campbell Police have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of raping a girl several times, from when she was nine years old until she turned thirteen.

Edwin Molina was arrested in Campbell on Thursday, just hours after the Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted him on four counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin tells 21 News that Molina is accused of engaging in sexual conduct and having sexual contact with the girl several times starting back in 2013, until as recently as last month.

Molina has been booked into the Mahoning County Jail awaiting arraignment.