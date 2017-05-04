Fired assistant Mahoning County prosecutor files notice of appeal

Fired Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Martin Desmond has come out swinging after first being placed on administrative leave for 14 days and then being terminated on April 5th.

Desmond has now filed a notice of appeal with the State Personnel Board of Review, challenging what he calls unlawful, retaliatory actions taken against him by his former employer Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains.

Attorney Desmond who served as the lead prosecutor for the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force and the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force is filing the notice of appeal based on Ohio's public-employment "whistle blower statute."

According to a news release from Desmond's Attorney Subodh Chandra of Cleveland, Desmond reported to Gains, allegations of office misconduct violating state or federal law, and misuse of public resources. The notice further states that Desmond also believed the conduct was criminal.

Attorney Chandra says, "While Martin Desmond has worked tirelessly to protect the people of Mahoning County, Prosecutor Gain's retaliatory and unlawful actions dis-serve the community, as does his besmirching of Mr. Desmond's good name. The State Personnel Board of Review appeal is a step to ensure that the truth and justice prevail. Much more will be revealed in this process."

21 News reached out to Prosecutor Gains who said, "I have no comment at this time."

On the day Gains fired Desmond, he held a news conference because reporters were asking questions about the assistant prosecutor's suspension.

At that time Gains said he could no longer trust Desmond to work in his office and felt betrayed, alleging that Desmond may have been sharing information with a local defense attorney. "Discussing those internal matters with an attorney who has an adverse interest to his client, Mahoning County, is in my opinion despicable," Gains said at the time.

Gains accused Desmond, who had worked for him for nearly 14 years, of knowing that defense attorney James Wise was going to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office and several of his colleagues and failing to tell his supervisors about it.

It seems Desmond's termination is solely centered around the federal lawsuit filed by defense Attorney Wise on December 16th of 2016.

The lawsuit involved plaintiff Kalilo Robinson who was originally going to testify in a murder case. When Robinson decided not to -- he invoked his fifth amendment right. At that point Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa obtained an indictment against the defendant for obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Ultimately the indictment was dismissed, but then Cantalamessa told the court that Kalilo Robinson was heard during a phone conversation at the jail saying he was headed to Tennessee and would not appear as required to testify in the murder case. He was then held without bond by the court.

The defense felt the Assistant Prosecutor was misrepresenting what was on the phone call, and Desmond apparently agreed with the defense.

Gains said Assistant Prosecutor Cantalamessa did nothing wrong in the case, and a federal judge dismissed Robinson's $1 million civil rights lawsuit filed against Mahoning County, Gains and Cantalamessa.

Desmond did not want to comment any further only to tell 21 News by telephone again that, "The truth will eventually come out in this case."

U.S. District Court Judge Benita Pearson's order dismissing the Robinson lawsuit may be read here.