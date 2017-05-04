Fired assistant Mahoning County prosecutor files notice of appeal

The leader of a Warren Boy Scout troop died Saturday morning when he and some scouts were involved in a traffic accident in Gustavus Township as they were on their way to a camping trip in Canada.More >>
A Youngstown State University student has started a petition on Change.org to remove a student convicted of rape from YSU's football team.More >>
Authorities say a manhunt is underway for an Ohio rape suspect who overpowered a sheriff's deputy in a transport van and stole his gun and ammunition.More >>
Police in Columbus are trying to find out who opened fire on three young men, injuring two of them.More >>
Authorities are investigating a pair of separate shooting deaths that occurred at about the same time in the Pittsburgh area.More >>
Pennsylvania has unveiled its new plan to track the performance of nearly 1.7 million students statewide - and to include a broader measurement of academic success.More >>
A Pennsylvania police chief is defending an officer who shot a 100-pound (45.4-kilogram) pet pig that bit a woman, scared a dog and chased the officer.More >>
An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month - one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant.More >>
An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten...More >>
Authorities say human remains found by a man in Ohio are estimated to be hundreds of years old.More >>
A Pennsylvania celebration of a popular Polish treat is embroiled in a food fight after a suburban Chicago chamber of commerce threatened a trademark infringement lawsuit over the use of the name "Pierogi Festival."More >>
The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating a video showing small, pet alligators being forced to drink beer and smoke cigarettes.More >>
A Pennsylvania police officer and the 911 dispatcher he lives with have been charged with felonies for allegedly growing four marijuana plants in their home.More >>
Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, the host of its nightly program "The Specialists" while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.More >>
Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night.More >>
A woman says she had a sexual relationship with former baseball great Pete Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.More >>
