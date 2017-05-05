Canfield City Council bans medical marijuana facilities

Canfield has joined the list of more than a half dozen Valley communities to ban the growth and sale of medical marijuana. But it's a decision that wasn't unanimous among city leaders, or residents.

Canfield City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday prohibiting medical marijuana cultivation, dispensaries, and processors.

Mayor Bernie Kosar supports the ban that passed in a 3-1 vote.

He told 21 News even though the city needs to create more jobs, he believes allowing medical marijuana operations into the city is too dangerous.

"This is something we almost don't know how to deal with other than we have the breathalyzer that tests it, but we are going to have to come up with something that tests when someone is driving under the influence. And that is our concern," said Mayor Kosar.

Council members say they are willing to revisit the possibility of medical marijuana facilities in the future if they feel it's safe.