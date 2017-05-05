Woman accused of raping infant arrested in Sharon

ADVISORY: Elements of this story include graphic descriptions of a sexual nature that some may find objectionable

State Police in New Castle have filed fifty charges against a woman who they say has admitted taking pictures and videos of her performing sex acts on an 11-month-old girl and sending them out over social media.

Acting on a tip, investigators determined that the images shared on Skout and Kik social media apps were recorded at a Wallis Ave. home.

Police say they traced the source of the images to 24-year-old Mary Jacobs, who had since moved to Farrell.

Jacobs was arrested at a community center in Sharon.

According to the police, Jacobs told them that someone she met on the internet instructed her to send pictures and videos of her performing oral sex on the infant girl and touching the child's genital area.

Police say Jacobs confessed to sending the video and pictures on three separate occasions.

Jacobs faces multiple counts including child rape, involuntary deviate sexual assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, sexual assault, incest of a minor, using a computer to photograph a sex act, disseminating photographs of sex acts, child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and indecent assault of a person under the age of 13.

She was arraigned on Tuesday and remains jailed on $100,000 bond.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.