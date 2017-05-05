ODOT: Traffic moving again on EB I-80 in Liberty - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

ODOT: Traffic moving again on EB I-80 in Liberty

Eastbound 80 traffic moving slowly shortly before 7 am Eastbound 80 traffic moving slowly shortly before 7 am
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that backed up eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 in Liberty for about an hour during the morning rush hour.

Troopers say a truck had struck the median and that weather was a factor in the crash.

The accident occurred before 6 a.m. Friday on a ramp where 80 splits off to Route 11.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that the road was open again at 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

