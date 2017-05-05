ODOT: Traffic moving again on EB I-80 in Liberty

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that backed up eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 in Liberty for about an hour during the morning rush hour.

Troopers say a truck had struck the median and that weather was a factor in the crash.

The accident occurred before 6 a.m. Friday on a ramp where 80 splits off to Route 11.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that the road was open again at 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported.