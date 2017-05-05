Indictment accuses Warren mom of causing daughter's insulin overdose

A grand jury in Cleveland has indicted a Warren woman accused of causing her young diabetic daughter to undergo an insulin overdose.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury found enough evidence to charge 22-year-old Deva Young with three counts of endangering children, two counts of domestic violence, and one count of felonious assault.

Social workers contacted police in March after Young's 6-year-old daughter was taken to a Cleveland hospital, where it appeared that the child was suffering the effects of getting too much synthetic insulin.

The indictment alleges that Young knowingly caused serious physical harm to her daughter.

Young remains free on $50,000 and has been ordered to have no contact with her daughter.

Young's next court appearance is scheduled for May 17.