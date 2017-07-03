Late night crash flips truck onto parked van in Newton Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a late night crash in Newton Township that sent a pickup truck driver flipping into a driveway.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. a driver blew through a stop sign on Grandview Avenue.

That's when officials say he drove into a ditch and flipped onto a van parked in a driveway on County Line Road.

According to OSP, the people who live at the home where the accident happened were out of town.

The drive of the truck was not seriously hurt.