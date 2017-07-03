Hermitage Police investigate Buhl Park Facebook posts

Fireworks drew in a crowd at Buhl Park Sunday night with a smooth execution of events, but according to Facebook posts being investigated by Hermitage police, someone apparently saw the potential for a more explosive night.

Three social media posts were the subject of investigation Saturday night and Sunday morning for officers in Hermitage.

One of the posts on Facebook referred to Buhl Park as "the type of place a Muslim terrorist or radical would shoot/blow up...especially with 1000's of people there."

Police said they looked into the posts and determined no crime had occurred.

Another social media rumor of a possible shooting that could have taken place at the event also caught the attention of officers, but it was determined that no credible information existed to support the rumor.

Still, law enforcement and emergency crews took security and crowd control measures Sunday night to ensure the safety of those celebrating Independence Day at Buhl Park.

