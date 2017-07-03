GM: Sales of Lordstown made Cruze dip 31% in June

As the men and women who make the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown wait to return to work, General Motors reports lower sale figures for the small car.

GM announced on Monday that 12,828 Cruzes were delivered in June, more than 31% fewer than sold in June of last year.

In addition, June Cruze sales were down 25% from May's sales of 17,120 models.

Workers were informed earlier this year that UAW members would be laid of this week and next.

Last month, the company the added the week of July 17 as another layoff week.

Two weeks of downtime in June were classified as vacation weeks.

UAW Local 1714 and UAW Local 1112 both reported in May that General Motors has “postponed indefinitely” a previous announcement that would result in reducing the volume of Chevy Cruze production in Lordstown.

The unions said the decision to postpone the so-called “de-rate”, which was scheduled to take place in this month, was reached after meetings between union leaders and corporate officials in Detroit.

In January, GM eliminated the third shift at the Lordstown Complex due to what the company says was a change in buyer preference from small cars to trucks and crossover vehicles.

1,200 UAW members lost their jobs when the shift came to an end.

GM reports that although overall sales in June sales declined three percent over last year, sales of its crossover vehicles rose 23%.