GM: Sales of Lordstown made Cruze dip 31% in June - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

GM: Sales of Lordstown made Cruze dip 31% in June

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

As the men and women who make the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown wait to return to work, General Motors reports lower sale figures for the small car.

GM announced on Monday that 12,828 Cruzes were delivered in June, more than 31% fewer than sold in June of last year.

In addition, June Cruze sales were down 25% from May's sales of 17,120 models.

Workers were informed earlier this year that UAW members would be laid of this week and next.

Last month, the company the added the week of July 17 as another layoff week.

Two weeks of downtime in June were classified as vacation weeks.

UAW Local 1714 and UAW Local 1112 both reported in May that General Motors has “postponed indefinitely” a previous announcement that would result in reducing the volume of Chevy Cruze production in Lordstown.

The unions said the decision to postpone the so-called “de-rate”, which was scheduled to take place in this month, was reached after meetings between union leaders and corporate officials in Detroit.

In January, GM eliminated the third shift at the Lordstown Complex due to what the company says was a change in buyer preference from small cars to trucks and crossover vehicles.

1,200 UAW members lost their jobs when the shift came to an end.

GM reports that although overall sales in June sales declined three percent over last year, sales of its crossover vehicles rose 23%.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile

    North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-07-04 14:46:57 GMT
    North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said missile was intermediate-range.More >>
    North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said missile was intermediate-range.More >>

  • Fire at Youngstown daycare investigated as arson

    Fire at Youngstown daycare investigated as arson

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-07-04 14:24:20 GMT
    A fire at a daycare center in on South Avenue sparked a police and fire investigation Tuesday morning.  A little after 6:30 a.m., fire crews found the door open at Nana's Nest and two small fires burning in the kitchen and play room.  Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, leaving only minor fire damage.  However, investigators from the fire department are looking into the incident as a suspected arson. Police are separately looking into a potential burgl...More >>
    A fire at a daycare center in on South Avenue sparked a police and fire investigation Tuesday morning.  A little after 6:30 a.m., fire crews found the door open at Nana's Nest and two small fires burning in the kitchen and play room.  Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, leaving only minor fire damage.  However, investigators from the fire department are looking into the incident as a suspected arson. Police are separately looking into a potential burgl...More >>

  • Crews working on water main break along Struthers parade route

    Crews working on water main break along Struthers parade route

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-07-04 14:22:13 GMT
    Off-duty crews from Aqua Ohio are working to fix a major water main break at the corner of Poland Avenue and Renee Drive in Struthers.   Police say they are hoping to fix it in time for the 4th of July parade, which starts at 11:20 a.m.  The water main break is along the parade route. The break was first reported around 7:40 a.m. As of 10 a.m., no boil alert has been issued.  More >>
    Off-duty crews from Aqua Ohio are working to fix a major water main break at the corner of Poland Avenue and Renee Drive in Struthers.   Police say they are hoping to fix it in time for the 4th of July parade, which starts at 11:20 a.m.  The water main break is along the parade route. The break was first reported around 7:40 a.m. As of 10 a.m., no boil alert has been issued.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms