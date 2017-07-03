Warren man held on $1 million dollar bond in alleged child rape

An 18-year-old man from Warren is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly raping a child.

Dominique Seem was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Monday morning. He pleaded not guilty to one count of felony rape.

A Warren police report indicates up to four juvenile victims may have been raped.

Police say Seem could face additional charges pending investigation.

According to the Ohio Revised Code based on his reported charge, Seem could face life in prison.

Seem is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge Gysegem's court.