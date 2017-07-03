Sewage backup closes court in Austintown

A sewage backup has forced Judge David D'Apolito to order the closure of Mahoning County Court Number 4 in Austintown until further notice.

An order signed by the judge said the court in the Austintown Plaza would be closed Monday, July 3, 2017, for health and safety concerns as a result of a sewer line back up.

Crews from a cleanup company were at the court on Monday.

The court would normally be closed Tuesday for the July 4th Holiday, but Judge D'Apolito's order says it is not known at this time when the court will open again.