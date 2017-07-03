OVI checkpoints planned in Mahoning County Friday and Saturday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OVI checkpoints planned in Mahoning County Friday and Saturday

Posted: Updated:
CANFIELD, Ohio -

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force says it will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday and Saturday.

Although a Task Force media release does not give the specific times for the checkpoints, in the past the first checkpoint would be held late at night, and the second checkpoint would be held at another location after midnight.

The task force is expected to release specific times and locations shortly before the first checkpoint.

Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.  

There will also be local saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County this week and the weekend, according to a media release from the Task Force.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Howland Police attempt to identify theft suspect

    Howland Police attempt to identify theft suspect

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-07-07 02:16:39 GMT

    Howland Police are attempting to identify a guest of Avalon Golf Course in regards to a recent theft investigation. The suspect, white male, 240 lbs, was set up on the golf course with rental clubs and a golf cart, last Wednesday. Employees of the golf course observed the suspect grab the bag of clubs and head toward the parking lot, where he got on a red moped and went in an unknown direction.  Employees said the bag and clubs are valued at $1500. If you recog...

    More >>

    Howland Police are attempting to identify a guest of Avalon Golf Course in regards to a recent theft investigation. The suspect, white male, 240 lbs, was set up on the golf course with rental clubs and a golf cart, last Wednesday. Employees of the golf course observed the suspect grab the bag of clubs and head toward the parking lot, where he got on a red moped and went in an unknown direction.  Employees said the bag and clubs are valued at $1500. If you recog...

    More >>

  • Trumbull County man accused of selling drugs that resulted in woman's fatal overdose

    Trumbull County man accused of selling drugs that resulted in woman's fatal overdose

    Thursday, July 6 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-07-07 01:51:59 GMT

    A Bloomfield man is indicted for selling drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose of an Ashtabula County woman. 

    More >>

    A Bloomfield man is indicted for selling drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose of an Ashtabula County woman. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms