OVI checkpoints planned in Mahoning County Friday and Saturday

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force says it will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday and Saturday.

Although a Task Force media release does not give the specific times for the checkpoints, in the past the first checkpoint would be held late at night, and the second checkpoint would be held at another location after midnight.

The task force is expected to release specific times and locations shortly before the first checkpoint.

Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

There will also be local saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County this week and the weekend, according to a media release from the Task Force.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.