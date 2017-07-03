Weekend OVI checkpoints planned in Mahoning County

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force says it will reveal specific times and locations of sobriety checkpoints planned later this week.

The Task Force announced on Monday that it will be conducting "multiple" checkpoints the weekend of July 7 through July 9.

There will also be local saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County this week and the weekend, according to a media release from the Task Force.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.