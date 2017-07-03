Police: Youngstown man hid loaded gun beneath sleeping son

Youngstown police have charged a man accused of hiding a loaded gun under a mattress where his son was sleeping.

Victor Jackson, 40 was arraigned Monday on a weapons charge following his arrest on Saturday.

Police say they found the gun after police responded to a fight between Jackson and his wife, who told police that she had hidden in a bathroom because her husband had been threatening her with a gun.

When police arrived, Jackson's wife was still on the phone with dispatch, saying that her husband found out where she was hiding.

Officers heard the woman repeatedly say to Jackson, "I don't want to talk to you, just get away from me!"

After Jackson's wife had exited the home, she told officers that Jackson was upstairs changing his clothes.

Police arrested Jackson as he came out of an upstairs bedroom.

Jackson's wife told police that although they had a child together, the two had been separated for four months.

She told police she ran to the bathroom after Jackson pointed a gun at her and threatened her life.

Police searched the bedroom where Jackson had been and found a child sleeping in a bed.

Officers found a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun under the child's mattress.

The report does not give the age of the child.

A background check on Jackson revealed that he had an active warrant for child neglect and had been previously convicted of domestic violence.