Valley corn crop suffering due to recent rains

"I would say crops look worse this year than the average year." That's how Sam Detwiler, owner of Detwiler Farms, would describe this year's local corn crop.

Close to seven inches of rain fell in many spots across the Valley in June leaving corn crops swimming in excess moisture.

"It would be much taller. The color should be a darker green, the rows should be growing close so you don't see any soil between the rows of corn," Detwiler said.

Fields of corn across Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties look similar. Some patches are doing well, while others just planted are suffering due to recent rains.

In Mahoning County at Angiuli's Farm, eight inches of rain fell during the month of June setting back their initial sweet corn harvest.

"We try to shoot for the beginning of July sometime to mid-July for our first sweet corn crop. We will be about another 6-8 days away from that because some of our early plantings suffered some damage," said Carl Angiuli.

Angiuli and Detwiler both agree that moderately warm temperatures and the somewhat dry weather are key for a good crop.