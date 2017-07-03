Warren woman accused of supplying drugs to teen

A Warren woman is booked into the Trumbull County Jail after police say she confessed to supplying cocaine to her 16-year-old nephew.

Police say the 16-year-old had to be treated from an overdosed Friday after allegedly using the drugs.

Heather Cope, 35, is charged with one count of corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree.

Warren police tell 21 News that officers had to give Narcan to Cope's husband on Thursday night after they believe he overdosed on the same batch of cocaine.

Cope's first court date has not yet been scheduled.