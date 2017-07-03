Warren drug raid uncovers heroin, nets eight arrests - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren drug raid uncovers heroin, nets eight arrests

By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
Warren police uncover drugs and net eight arrests during an early morning raid on the city's northwest side.

Police say they arrived at 230 Vermont Avenue NW Monday morning at about 5:30 a.m. where the Street Crimes Unit made three arrests inside the home. 

Eric Dotson Jr., Corey Yates, and Darrelle Williams were arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Police say Dotson, Jr. owns the home they targeted.

Five additional people outside of the home at the time of the raid were also arrested. It's believed they were coming to the property to buy drugs.

Police say they ran the names of those individuals through county dispatch and discovered some had active warrants for their arrest.

John Welch, Kelly Szuch, Bernard Richardson, Kelly Cottrill, Gregory Yeakel, were all arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on active warrants.

Welch was wanted for a probation violation, Szuch had an active warrant out of Warren Municipal Court for possession of drugs, Richardson was wanted on a misdemeanor theft warrant out of Howland Township, Cottrill had a warrant out for her arrest out of Warren for possession of drugs and Yeakel had warrant out for his arrest for owed court costs and fines out of Warren Municipal Court.

Police say they found two ounces of crack cocaine, a quarter ounce of suspected powder cocaine, half of an ounce of heroin and a quarter ounce of meth in the living room of the home. Drug tools including two digital scales suspected cut and packaging materials were also found in the same room.

While searching the home, police found two loaded handguns, ammunition, a small amount of marijuana, two boxes of syringes and $9,527.00 in cash.

Stay with 21 News for more on this developing story.

