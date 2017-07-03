Forty-three windows and doors damaged at two Youngstown schools

Youngstown City School District officials estimate it will cost between $16,000 and $20,000 to repair 43 windows and doors damaged at two schools over the weekend.

An officer on patrol Monday found the glass on ten windows and doors with spider web cracks, others with small holes, and one with a baseball sized hole at Taft Elementary School on East Avondale Avenue.

Police say it appeared that most of the damage was caused by a BB or pellet gun.

On Sunday, an officer found similar damage at Programs of Promise at Wilson Middle School.

Thirty-three doors and windows, some with double pane glass, had been damaged.

The windows are not completely shattered, so they do not need to be boarded up.

"I'm really disappointed that somebody would think vandalizing the school, especially on a weekend where we are trying to celebrate our country, is a good idea," said Youngstown schools CEO, Krish Mohip. "I'm really disappointed and now we are trying to get everything fixed and keep everyone safe."

Cameras are set up at multiple locations both schools. Mohip said the footage of those cameras will be reviewed.

Mohip said the amount may not be enough to claim on insurance because of the deductible amounts.

"We are trying really hard to change things here in Youngstown and every penny counts so we can't be spending money on senseless things like this," he said.

Police and school officials are investigating the situation.