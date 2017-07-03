New Castle police find 39 bags of drugs in suspect's underwear - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Castle police find 39 bags of drugs in suspect's underwear

NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

One of two New Castle brothers pulled over for a traffic violation was found with cash and drugs, some of which was stuffed inside the suspect's underwear, according to police.

The New Castle Police Department's Street Crimes Unit stopped a car on West Washington Street Friday for a traffic violation.

During a search of the car and the suspects, police say they found 38 packets of cocaine and one bag of heroin concealed in the underwear of a man identified as 34-year-old Ira Lee. They also found $2,109 in his pockets.

Police say Lee's brother, Darious, was also searched. Officers say they found him with $995, as well as 8.5 grams of crack cocaine and a bag of marijuana.

Officers also confiscated a digital scale.

Ira Lee is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.

Darious Lee is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

