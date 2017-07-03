Resisting robbers: why police say it can be dangerous - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Resisting robbers: why police say it can be dangerous

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Those that stand up to robbers often have people cheering them on, but police warn that being brave is often dangerous. 

Within the last two months, three separate incidents have been reported where those working at a place being robbed have confronted the burglars outright. 

  • An employee at a Warren Subway who was tired of the place being robbed told a suspect who demanded money and claimed to have a gun to "get a job."  story here
  • A bartender in Warren pursued a robber, jumped in his truck, took his keys and traded punches to get back the bar's $35.  story here
  • An employee at a Boardman dollar store told a robber "no way" when they attempted to take money from the store.  story here

Although the act of standing up is courageous, police say the trend of fighting back or saying no will continue until someone gets hurt.

Captain Robert Massucci, who has worked for 25 years on the streets of Warren as an officer and now a detective, said fighting back isn't always wise.

"People need to think about what they are fighting for and if it's property or money, that can be replaced," Massucci said. "A human life is not replaceable."

The Subway employee explained the suspect was young, so she scolded him like a son.

Just because someone is young doesn't mean they can't be deadly, Massucci said.  "...and just because you don't see a gun doesn't mean they don't have one," he said, "...I think younger is probably a little bit more deadly. I believe they feel they don't have as many consequences, and they haven't lived their life long enough to realize a lot of things."

Massucci said that when he was in the military taking desert classes, instructors taught him to be aware of adult rattlesnakes, but told him younger ones were worse. 

"They explained the bigger ones bite you, inject you and stop, the little one's can't control their venom, they just keep going," he said. "I use that comparison with some kids and young adults involved in crimes."

Jumping into a vehicle isn't a good idea either as the criminal could have a stun gun, knife, or gun, like the bartender, did in Warren.

Although many are tempted to cheer on the victors that stand up to robberies, police caution people on taking circumstances into their own hands. 

Instead, look at defining traits like tattoos, how they talk or their physical stature, among other things.

Unless you're dealing with an immediate threat to your life or someone else's, Massucci recommends instead looking for things that could identify the robber, like tattoos, how they talk or their physical stature.

