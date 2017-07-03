Resisting robbers: why police say it can be dangerous

Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the Tigers on...More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>